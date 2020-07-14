LACONIA -- The Belmont man accused of murdering his mother suffered from mental health issues, referred to his alleged victim as “the devil,” and believed that he could hear her voice in his head, a state police investigator testified on Tuesday.
Nicholas Ross Murphy, 31, who has been held at the Belknap County jail since his arrest on April 16, was the subject of a bail hearing in Belknap County Superior Court. He faces alternate counts of second-degree murder alleging he either knowingly or recklessly caused the death of 62-year-old Pamela Murphy.
Sgt. Matthew Amatucci of the N.H. State Police Major Crimes Unit and lead investigator on the case testified that the defendant and the victim “had a very strange relationship that had been going on for years.”
When Nicholas would enter his parents' mobile home at 22 Tee Dee Drive, he would wear headphones to block out his mother’s voice, which he claimed to be hearing in his head, Amatucci said.
Pamela Murphy was growing increasingly frustrated with her son’s behavior, and told others that he was coming into the home she shared with her husband, Richard, stealing items and then pawning them for cash. She was trying to get a court to grant them guardianship so that he could be civilly committed to a psychiatric hospital. She took her son to a hospital just a month before her death.
The defendant was living in a shed on his parents' property about 20 feet away from their trailer in the Lakes Region Cooperative, a resident-owned mobile home park that parallels Route 106 in Belmont.
Sgt. Amatucci testified that, based on the blunt force trauma to the victim’s head that crushed her skull and left a deep incised wound to her neck, investigators seized multiple knives, screwdrivers, and other tools ranging from a fireplace poker to a wood-splitting maul, all of which they found while looking for the murder weapon.
Police found a hatchet with its handle wrapped in black electrical tape beneath a brush pile, and forensic testing found the victim’s blood and DNA on it. Investigators also found the empty package for a Gerber brand folding razor-blade knife in the shed where the defendant lived and determined his debit card was used to purchase it on Nov. 21. The knife was never recovered.
Defense Attorney Justin Littlefield argued that police were never able to confirm the defendant’s alibi because there were no witnesses. Nicholas Murphy told his sister that he remained in the shed the day of the murder and had not entered his parents' home.
Senior Attorney General Peter Hinckley, who is prosecuting the case, maintained that a cigarette rolling machine that belonged to Richard Murphy that he used the morning of the murder and left in the kitchen was later found in the shed next to his son’s bed.
Judge James D. O’Neill III gave both the prosecution and the defense until Wednesday to file written arguments that he will review prior to issuing a ruling whether the defendant should be made eligible for bail pending trial.