A JUDGE will allow a white-collar criminal out of jail over COVID-19 fears, but he will have to start subscribing to the newspaper.
Imran Alrai will be confined to his home in affluent Windham. And twice daily he must photograph himself holding the front page of that day’s New Hampshire Union Leader and transmit it to probation officials, U.S. District Court Judge Joseph Laplante ruled.
“If he flees, it will be very shortly known,” Laplante said during a teleconference hearing Thursday. Laplante said it also would be difficult for Alrai to get far given COVID-19 related travel restrictions.
Prosecutors had fought requests for home confinement of Alrai, who was jailed after his conviction for stealing millions from his former employer, the Boston-based United Way of Massachusetts Bay and Merrimack Valley.
His lawyer claims that Alrai suffers from poor health and is at high risk for complications of COVID-19 should he catch it at Merrimack County jail. Alrai was to be held at the jail until he is sentenced on 44 fraud-related crimes later this year.
Experts have said that the United Way lost at least $3.1 million on account of his crimes.
Laplante ruled Alrai must remain at his luxurious 6 Corliss Lane home in Windham and can only leave for medical appointments or religious services.
He also must clear numerous hoops before his release, such as cooperate in the repatriation of money he stole from Pakistani banks. His wife also must pledge her interest in three pieces of family real estate: the Windham home, a Windham office and a Methuen, Mass., condominium.
Alrai also was required to pledge $2.15 million in bank accounts that have already been seized by the federal government. Authorities are seeking forfeiture of the real estate and bank accounts.
Alrai, who was the IT director at the United Way, is facing an expected sentence of six to seven years in federal prison.