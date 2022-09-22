In November 2015, a gunman drove up to a Colorado Springs Planned Parenthood and opened fire before storming into the facility and continuing to shoot. Three people were killed, and nine were injured. Robert Lewis Dear Jr., the man charged in the attack, allegedly muttered "no more baby parts" while being taken into custody.

Dear, a self-proclaimed "warrior for the babies," was charged with 179 crimes, including murder and attempted murder. But nearly seven years after the massacre, Dear - who suffers from a form of delusional disorder - has been repeatedly deemed incompetent to stand trial.