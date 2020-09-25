The battered wife of a murder suspect -- a woman allegedly forced by her husband to decapitate the body of her lover -- appeared before a judge Friday, who refused her lawyer's impassioned request to release her on bail.
A Coos County judge ordered Britany Barron, 31, jailed in West Stewartston. She was arrested Thursday night after telling police that her husband beat her, put a gun in her mouth, murdered Jonathan Amerault, 25, in the Cheshire County town of Rindge overnight Saturday, force her to drive the body in Amerault's car 225 miles to Coos County, saw off the head and bury the body.
In a video link, Barron had both eyes bruised. She is charged with three counts of tampering with evidence.
"In everything the state alleges she did, she did under duress. This started with her being beaten severely," said her lawyer, Richard Guerriero, who asked she be released on electronic monitoring.
Her husband, Armando Barron, 30, of Jaffery is charged with capital murder. Barron allegedly forced her to drive to Atkinson and Gilmanton Academy Grant and followed her. He told her he would forgive her once the sun rose.
He left Britany with orders to bury the body, but Fish and Game officers confronted her and she told them "I'm in big trouble," the affidavit reads.
Early Friday morning, authorities announced that Barron has been charged with capital murder. He is scheduled to be arraigned in Cheshire County Superior Court today at 1:30 p.m.
Britany Barron was arrested Thursday and charged with three counts of falsifying physical evidence.
Amerault was reported missing late Monday night after he failed to show up for work in Jaffrey, where he met Britany Barron, according to court records. His family and friends told police they had not heard from him since Saturday.
Amerault died as a result of a gunshot wound to the head and Chief Medical Examiner Dr. Jennie V. Duval has ruled the death a homicide, prosecutors said.
His body was discovered 225 miles away in Atkinson and Gilmanton Academy Grant in Coos County on Tuesday. The grant is on the Maine border, just south of the town of Pittsburg. Online sources say it has a population of zero, citing the U.S. Census.
During the contentious bail hearing, Guerriero said Britany has cooperated fully with authorities, has no record, no criminal history and needs to be home for her 9-year-old daughter.
"In plain English, she helped solve this crime," he said.
Homicide prosecutor Scott Chase said she had multiple opportunities during the three hour trip and in the woods to call for help. If released, he said, she would be a danger.
"She did cooperate. She cooperated after she was caught," Chase said.
Laws spelling out the crime of capital murder remain on the books, even though the New Hampshire Legislature overrode Gov. Chris Sununu last year and repealed the state's death penalty. Capital crimes include murder of a police officer, murder during a rape, murder for hire, murder in kidnapping and murder in a home invasion.
The penalty is life in prison without parole, the same penalty as first-degree murder.