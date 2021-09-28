HAMPTON — The wife of a driver accused in a deadly hit-and-run crash in Kingston will remain held behind bars after a judge refused to lower her $10,000 cash bail.
Angela Sprowl, 39, was hoping she would be released from the Rockingham County jail because she’s worried about losing her job, but Hampton Circuit Court Judge Polly Hall kept her bail at $10,000 on charges of hindering apprehension and stalking.
Sprowl, who had been homeless but has someone she can live with in Strafford County if released, was arrested on Sept. 24 along with her husband, Craig Sprowl, 45.
Authorities found them at a Motel 6 in Portsmouth while investigating the crash that killed 59-year-old Donna Briggs, who lived in Derry and was a retired Hudson police sergeant.
Craig Sprowl is charged with negligent homicide and conduct after an accident after he allegedly struck Briggs on Sept. 21 while she was riding her bicycle on the side of Route 125 in Kingston.
Authorities said Sprowl left the scene in his GMC Yukon, which became the subject of an intense search that eventually led investigators to the hotel.
Angela Sprowl allegedly made hand gestures to signal her husband away from state troopers as they were trying to find him at the hotel on the day of his arrest.
She was also charged with stalking because she allegedly violated a protective order that was issued after she was arrested by Dover police in December on domestic violence-related charges. The order prohibited her from having contact with her husband, but police found the two together.
At a bail hearing Tuesday, state police prosecutor Patricia O’Brien argued that bail should remain unchanged, citing concerns about Sprowl’s failure to appear in court for hearings in other cases in Arizona, Florida and New Hampshire.
O’Brien said Sprowl also has warrants for her arrest in Arizona and Florida.
Defense lawyer Kirsten Wilson asked the judge to lower bail to $1,000 cash, saying $10,000 is “an enormous amount of money for her.”
If released, Wilson said Sprowl could continue to work and be monitored by GPS.
Hall agreed to keep the bail in place.
“Defendant was subject to existing bail conditions at the time these new charges were filed. Defendant is alleged to have violated the current order of protection by having contact with same protected party for which she is presently out on bail. Defendant also has outstanding felony warrants for forgery out of FL and AZ. Defendant has previously failed to appear for court hearings in New Hampshire,” Hall wrote in her order.