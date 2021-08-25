A Seabrook man accused of assaulting two young girls and trying to lure one of them into his apartment will remain behind bars after a judge found that releasing him would pose a danger to the public.
At a bail hearing Wednesday, Rockingham County Superior Court Judge Daniel St. Hilaire agreed to keep 57-year-old Scott Dunn held in preventive detention at the county jail.
Dunn, who lives at 113 Rockingham Village, Apt. D6, was recently arrested by Seabrook police on two counts of second-degree assault and two counts of simple assault after an investigation into alleged assaults on an 11-year-old girl last month and a 9-year-old girl in a separate incident.
St. Hilaire called the allegations “disconcerting.”
Authorities allege Dunn, who has pleaded not guilty, attempted to grab the 11-year-old girl to pull her into his apartment after asking her and a friend to come to his “food pantry.”
According to a police affidavit, Dunn allegedly reached out to shake the girl’s hand and when he did so he squeezed hard and initially wouldn’t let go when she tried to pull away. She told authorities that he grabbed her arm again and left a bruise as he tried to pull her in.
At one point, he stated that he was “not a serial killer,” Assistant County Attorney John Mara said.
Dunn is also accused of inappropriately touching the 9-year-old girl by putting his hand on her leg in another incident. According to Mara, Dunn also allegedly made a sexually explicit comment.
Public defender Stephanie Arani hoped to get Dunn released on personal recognizance bail, saying he’s not a flight risk and is innocent until proven guilty.
She suggested that the alleged incidents could be a “misinterpretation” by a man who was trying to be friendly with the children and not someone who planned to sexually assault them.
“He’s really embarrassed. He’s really upset by these allegations,” she told the court.
Arani said Dunn was homeless for years and had finally found an apartment, but if released he would be able to stay with his father.
Mara argued that Dunn was a danger to the community, especially children, and should remain held in preventive detention.
“I don’t think there’s any misinterpretation of what’s going on here,” he said.
He also pointed out that the children really don’t know Dunn.
“He is clearly being inappropriate and dangerous among children,” Mara said.
Mara also noted that Dunn, who at the time of his arrest was out on bail in a receiving stolen property case, also has a criminal record that includes criminal threatening and attempted burglary, assault and battery, assault with a dangerous weapon, and theft.
“There are some concerning charges in his past,” Mara said.
While he was ordered to remain held without bail, Dunn is expected to be evaluated as a potential candidate for Rockingham County’s supervised pretrial release program.