A judge has denied a motion to dismiss charges against a registered sex offender accused of illegally operating a children’s ride at last year’s Deerfield Fair.
David J. Getchell, 43, of Hillsboro, will now stand trial on two counts of prohibition from child care service of persons convicted of certain offenses.
Jury selection was expected to begin Monday, but trials in Rockingham County Superior Court and other courts around the state have been put on hold because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Judge Marguerite Wageling recently denied a motion filed by Getchell’s public defender, who argued that an amusement ride operator is not the type of job that would be prohibited under state law RSA 632-A:10, which bars convicted sex offenders from working or volunteering in positions that involve the “care, instruction or guidance of minor children.”
Some of the positions listed under the law include teacher, coach, day care worker, scout master, and summer camp counselor.
Getchell, who was convicted of felonious sexual assault in 2000 in a case in Grafton County, was arrested after he was found operating a children’s motorcycle ride during the fair on Sept. 27.
At the time, Getchell was employed by Miller Amusements.
One of the charges alleges Getchell knowingly failed to inform the company about the past sexual assault conviction when he applied for the work involving “the care, instruction, or guidance of minor children.”
Another charge alleges he knowingly took the job despite the conviction.
According to court documents filed by Assistant County Attorney Audriana Mekula-Hanson, Miller Amusements’ owner Scott Miller told Deerfield police that Getchell didn’t disclose the fact that he was a registered sex offender before or after he was hired. As a ride operator, Getchell was required to help children on and off the ride, check seat belts, and stop the ride during an emergency.
Miller also told police that he didn’t conduct a background check before hiring Getchell, Mekula-Hanson wrote.
“In the court’s experience -- and as the state explains -- ride operators do in fact have special access to children by virtue of the services inherent in their employment. … Specifically, ride operators are tasked with ensuring that safety restraints are properly utilized by all riders,” Wageling wrote, noting that Getchell would have to check the buckles on the motorcycle ride, which are located near a child’s genitals.
Among other things, public defender Matthew McNicoll had argued that a ride operator doesn’t have “any conceivable opportunity to exploit this incidental contact into sexual abuse. A ride operator does not instruct children, build relationships with them, or gain their parents’ trust. A ride operator has no chance to prey on a minor’s vulnerabilities, even in the unlikely circumstance that a minor is not accompanied by an adult while at a fair.”