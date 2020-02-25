MANCHESTER — A judge has ruled that a lawsuit filed against the employer of the truck driver charged in the 2019 deaths of the Randolph 7 motorcyclists can proceed.
Last week, Strafford County Superior Court Judge Steven Houran rejected efforts by Westfield Transport Inc. to dismiss claims filed by Mary Lou Welch, the longtime life partner of Albert Mazza Jr., who was at the front of the group of motorcyclists struck last June in Randolph by Volodymyr Zhukovskyy. Mazza died in the accident.
Houran ran down a number of facts to back up his decision: Zhukovskyy’s two arrests on charges of drunk driving, and other violations that Westfield would have found if it had properly vetted the driver, and Westfield’s own spotty record with the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration, which include 60 violations in the last two years, including 11 unfit drivers, Houran said.
“Overall, the foregoing allegations reasonably indicate that the June 21, 2019 collision occurred as a result of Westfield employing Mr. Zhukovskyy to drive that day and that Westfield knew or should have known that Mr. Zhukovskyy had a reckless or vicious propensity for dangerous driving,” Houran wrote.
He also wrote that Welch as a bystander could recover damages for emotional distress. Welch was following the motorcycles in another vehicle.
The judge did agree with Westfield that Welch’s two claims were duplicative and ruled they should be considered as a single claim.
In July, Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey announced her office had started an investigation into Westfield.
That is continuing, Healey’s office said on Tuesday.