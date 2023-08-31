FILE PHOTO: Proud Boys member Joe Biggs

Proud Boys member Joe Biggs speaks during a rally in Portland, Oregon, on Sept. 26, 2020, before he was later arrested for his involvement in the storming of the U.S. Capitol building.

 JIM URQUHART/REUTERS

WASHINGTON — A federal judge on Thursday sentenced former far-right Proud Boys leaders Joseph Biggs to 17 years in prison and his co-defendant Zachary Rehl to 15 years, after a jury convicted them of seditious conspiracy for storming the U.S. Capitol in a failed bid to overturn Donald Trump’s 2020 election defeat.

The prison terms handed down by U.S. District Judge Timothy Kelly for Biggs and Rehl, the first Proud Boys convicted of seditious conspiracy to be sentenced for their roles in the Jan. 6, 2021, attack, were below U.S. sentencing guidelines and far lower than the 33-year and 30-year terms sought by federal prosecutors.