A judge has scheduled a hearing for next month that could decide whether a state board must provide access to meetings and records involving the certification of New Hampshire police officers.
The Merrimack County Superior Court hearing is on a case filed by the Union Leader Corp. after the New Hampshire Police Standards and Training Council closed a discipline-related certification hearing in October.
The hearings addressed the certification of Loudon police officer Justin Swift, who was fired from his previous employer, the Ossipee Police Department.
While dozens of state boards hold open hearings for licensing and certification of professions ranging from nursing to home inspection, law enforcement certification hearings are closed.
“The NHPSTC generally keeps secret the police de-certification process,” reads a complaint filed by attorney Gregory Sullivan, who represents the Union Leader. “Not only does this violate (the Right-to-Know Law), but it also casts suspicion over (law enforcement) and minimizes the hard work and dedication shown by the vast majority of law enforcement.”
Council director John Scippa said he could not comment on pending litigation. He referred a reporter to the office of Attorney General Gordon MacDonald.
As of mid-week last week, MacDonald had yet to file a response in the case. His office said it would not comment on pending litigation.
Judge Andrew Schulman has scheduled a hearing on the merits for Jan. 13.
MacDonald previously said he favors legislation that would require the PSTC to hold hearings on police certification in public. Sunapee Police Chief David Cahill, chairman of the council, has said public hearings would serve as a deterrent to misconduct.
When the council closes certification hearings, it cites a provision in the Right-to-Know Law that allows officials to close hearings or deny record requests if the material would damage someone’s reputation.
Meanwhile, the Council provided the Union Leader with paperwork detailing the 30-day suspension of Swift.
Swift resigned from the Ossipee police force in August, once the department began an investigation of his misuse of a police database to search the license plate of a motorcycle on which his wife was riding.
The misuse “would cause a reasonable person to have doubts about his honesty, fairness and respect for the rights of others and the laws of the state or nation,” the Council ruled.
The issue was not the first involving Swift.
Earlier this year, a fired Ossipee police office sued her former employer, alleging she was subject to gender discrimination, sexual harassment and a hostile work environment, according to the Conway Daily Sun. She alleged misbehavior by several coworkers, including Swift.
Swift did not return an email sent to his Loudon police account seeking comment.
Although the council refused public access to Swift’s hearing, the staff provided his notice of suspension and meeting minutes of the Oct. 27 hearing upon request.
Meanwhile, the council held three certification hearings in November, according to its online agenda.
Maj. David Parenteau, who runs the council’s legal bureau, would not provide information about the three cases. He said the minutes of the November meeting will be available after Dec. 15, when the board is expected to approve them.