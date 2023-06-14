Owusu and lawyers
Akwasi Owusu sits alongside his public defenders Brian Civale (right) and Tom  Stonitsch Wednesday in Hillsborough County Superior Court. 

A Hillsborough County Superior Court judge soon will decide whether a young man cleared in the knife attack on three Manchester police officers three years ago is mentally stable enough to live in the community.

On Wednesday, a forensic psychologist testified that Aksawi Owusu, 21, is far different from the man who inflicted superficial knife wounds on three officers. She said Owusu does not represent a substantial risk to the community.