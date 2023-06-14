A Hillsborough County Superior Court judge soon will decide whether a young man cleared in the knife attack on three Manchester police officers three years ago is mentally stable enough to live in the community.
On Wednesday, a forensic psychologist testified that Aksawi Owusu, 21, is far different from the man who inflicted superficial knife wounds on three officers. She said Owusu does not represent a substantial risk to the community.
But Hillsborough County prosecutors say there is no guarantee Owusu won't falter in his treatment regimen and become dangerous.
"This isn't a hearing on whether he's dangerous today. What we do know is historically psychosis can creep up years later," said prosecutor Jonathan Raiche.
Judge David Anderson said he will decide by the end of the week whether Owusu represents a substantial risk to the community and should be committed.
Last month, Anderson upended a jury verdict and found Owusu not guilty by reason of insanity of attempted murder and three assault charges. He ordered Owusu to be held at the Secure Psychiatric Unit of the state prison while he considers whether to commit him for up to five years.
The former head of forensic psychology for the state said Owusu, who has a diagnosis of schizophrenia, has stabilized on medication.
He was out on bail for about two years after the stabbings. He abided by curfew, abstained from marijuana, didn't harm anyone else and worked at McDonald's, said Dr. Shannon Bader.
"I've seen him both ill and now as stable on his medication," Bader said. He meets only four factors on the 20-question Historical Clinical Risk Management survey.
His biggest challenge: He is a 20-year-old who doesn't think far into the future, she said.
"Mr. Owusu is currently at low risk for violence as of right now," Bader testified.
But Bader acknowledged that risk could increase if Owusu went not supervised. His outpatient treatment order from the state psychiatric hospital ends in October. She also said Owusu avoids marijuana only to stay out of trouble; he does not believe it hurts him psychologically.
"His risk right now is low. We don't know (about the future)," Bader said.
His public defenders say many factors point to his low risk. They include his success on bail and his low-maintenance medication schedule: He takes a psychotropic medication once every six months by injection.
"This is an unusual case," said public defender Brian Civale. "We have someone who was in the community for a substantial period of time and did extremely well," he said.
The February 2020 knife attack took place in the Elmwood Gardens apartments following his alleged assault on two family members.
He stabbed two officers in the chest and sliced the forehead of a third, a wound that required three stitches. One of the officers suffered a lung collapse and broken rib.
In early May, a Hillsborough County jury found Owusu guilty of attempted murder and three counts of first-degree assault.
But after a subsequent hearing, Anderson found him not guilty by reason of insanity. Police Chief Allen Aldenberg said he respected Anderson's decision.
No uniformed police officers, who are known to show up in numbers to pressure judges, were at the hearing on Wednesday.
Owusu has a supportive family, Bader testified, and a sister was in the courtroom on Wednesday.