FILE PHOTO: Former U.S. President Donald Trump arrives at Trump Tower after giving a deposition to New York Attorney General Letitia James who sued him and his Trump Organization, in New York City, U.S., April 13, 2023. 

NEW YORK - Two federal judges handed legal losses to Donald Trump on Wednesday - one rejecting the former president's bid to move from state to federal court his upcoming criminal trial on charges of falsifying business records, and the other denying a request for a retrial in a civil sexual assault case Trump lost in May.

In the criminal records case, U.S. District Court Judge Alvin Hellerstein said Trump did not sufficiently prove that his alleged involvement in 2016 hush money payments to adult film actress Stormy Daniels, which stretched into Trump's presidency, was related to his official role.