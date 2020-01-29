CONCORD — A Boston resident avoided a murder conviction on Wednesday when a Merrimack County jury found him guilty of manslaughter in the 2018 death of a Concord woman.
Daswan Jette, 23, had faced a charge of first-degree murder in the death of Sabrina Galusha, who died from a stab wound to the heart in a marijuana deal that went bad.
A three-week trial featured conflicting stories about Galusha’s death and the drug deal.
Concord resident Sam Chase and two of his friends testified that Jette ran up to the car where Galusha, 23, was sitting, and that Jette stabbed her after a fight concluded over the marijuana.
Jette claimed self defense, saying the stabbing took place as Chase, Galusha and another struggled with him in the vestibule of an apartment building.
The jury announced the verdict on Wednesday, after deliberating for about two days.
Jette will return to Merrimack County Superior Court on Feb. 19 for sentencing. A manslaughter charge has no minimum sentence and has a maximum sentence of 15 to 30 years in state prison.