Proud Boys members convicted of seditious conspiracy during trial at U.S. District Court in Washington

Members of the far-right Proud Boys militia group, including its former leader Enrique Tarrio, Zachary Rehl, Ethan Nordean and Joseph Biggs, sit in the courtroom where they were found guilty of seditious conspiracy and other federal crimes in connection with the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol on Thursday.

 BILL HENNESSY/REUTERS

WASHINGTON -- A jury on Thursday convicted four members of the far-right Proud Boys militia group of seditious conspiracy, finding they plotted to attack the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, in a failed bid to block Congress from certifying President Joe Biden's election victory.

The verdicts, after a trial lasting nearly four months in federal court in Washington, handed another victory to the Justice Department, which Attorney General Merrick Garland said has secured the convictions of more than 600 people related to the Capitol rampage by supporters of then-President Donald Trump. Members of the Oath Keepers, another far-right militia, were previously convicted, including founder Stewart Rhodes.