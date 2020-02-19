BRENTWOOD — A Rye man who backed out of a plea deal that would have given him a minimum of eight years in prison in a sexual assault case involving five girls now faces the possibility of decades behind bars after he was convicted in the first of two trials.
A Rockingham County jury last week found 71-year-old Richard Racette guilty on four counts of aggravated felonious sexual assault.
The assaults related to one victim over a period of time while she was living with Racette in Hampton Falls, according to Deputy County Attorney Melissa Fales.
Racette, who was arrested in 2017, has 36 additional charges pending and will face trial in June on those charges, which involve the victim from last week’s trial and four additional girls who were allegedly sexually assaulted in Rye. The girls were between the ages of 9 and 15 at the time, Fales said.
Each of the aggravated felonious sexual assault convictions carries a maximum punishment of 10 to 30 years in prison.
The plea agreement that Racette backed out of last summer could have resolved all of the charges against him, including those from the trial last week and the ones scheduled for June, according to Fales.
She said she was pleased with the jury’s verdict in the first trial.
“Racette abused the victim in last week’s case when she was 10 years old. He established a false sense of trust with both her and her family and used this trust to abuse her without detection for a lengthy period of time.
The now 13-year-old victim showed tremendous resolve in testifying and facing her abuser in court. Sexual assault crimes against children can be extremely difficult to prosecute and convictions like this one are important in sending the message that these cases will be prosecuted and offenders will be held responsible for their crimes against children,” Fales said.
A sentencing date has not been set following last week’s jury conviction.