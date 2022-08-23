A jury on Tuesday convicted two men accused of conspiring to trigger "a second American revolution" by kidnapping Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, handing the U.S. government a victory in its second attempt to prosecute the case.

The verdict against Adam Fox, 39, and Barry Croft Jr., 46, comes about four months after a federal judge in Grand Rapids, Michigan, declared a mistrial in the same case. Two other defendants were found not guilty in the first trial.