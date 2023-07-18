A Hillsborough County jury on Tuesday afternoon found Tyrese Harris guilty of two second-degree murder charges for shooting a truck driver to death on Manchester’s busy South Willow Street in October.
Harris kept his face forward and showed no emotion as the jury foreman read a guilty verdict on each of the charges: two counts of second-degree murder for recklessly and knowingly shooting 45-year-old Dzemal Cardakovic to death, reckless conduct, and falsifying physical evidence.
The verdict came on Harris’ 23rd birthday.
Prosecutors Adam Woods and Nicholas Chong Yen contended that Harris shot and killed Cardakovic not in self-defense, but because the man spit in his face in an apparent road rage incident.
Harris, who was 22 at the time, fled the scene, changed clothes and abandoned his Honda CR-V. He removed the gun from the car, Woods said.
“We are grateful that the jury considered (all the facts) and that they arrived at the verdict that they did,” Woods said. “We are also grateful that this verdict will bring closure to the family at this time.”
The trial included video of Harris cutting Cardakovic off in the CR-V on South Willow, Cardakovic blasting his truck’s horn twice and Harris throwing a small metal container with eyeglass cleaner at the semi-truck.
The prosecution called Harris’s actions “street justice,” and played a jailhouse call with his mother which took place about a month later.
“So, boom, right?” Harris is heard saying. “Your life was took, ’cause you disrespect. Disrespect gets your life taken.”
Harris’s public defenders said he was justified in the shooting to defend himself and his pregnant fiancee as Cardakovic, who weighed nearly 100 pounds more, aggressively approached the CR-V and spat in his face on Oct. 29, 2022.
“Tyrese had to make a split-second decision,” public defender Aileen O’Connell said Monday afternoon in her closing argument.
As the trial began last Tuesday, jurors and Judge Diane Nicolosi sat in the Honda CR-V, which was parked behind the courthouse with a semi tractor similar to Cardakovic’s behind it to get an idea of Harris’s perspective that day.
O’Connell and public defender Pamela Phelan declined comment as they left Hillsborough County Superior Court.
After five days of testimony, the jury of 12 — five men and seven women — deliberated Tuesday until about 1:15 p.m., roughly four hours after they started. The jury received 25 pages of instructions.
Family and friends of Cardakovic left the courtroom from a back door and were unavailable for comment.
Cardakovic owned and operated the truck to support his wife and kids.
Irhad Kapidzija, who worked alongside Cardakovic, did not attend the trial, but he expected the guilty verdict.
“I was hoping for it to be that way,” he said. “It is a murder that happened in broad daylight with so many witnesses.”
Kapidzija said the attorneys were just trying to do their job by claiming self-defense.
“I think the evidence was definitely against that,” he said.
Cardakovic never would have harmed anyone, Kapidzija said.
“I am sure they tried to make a perception of that to the jury,” he said of the defense.
Harris faces life in prison. He will be sentenced on only one of the two second-degree murder charges, Woods said. Sentencing is scheduled for Aug. 31 at 9 a.m.