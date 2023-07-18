Truck vs. SUV

A similar tractor-trailer truck was parked behind the courthouse for the jury to see the distance between the two when the shooting took place.

 Jonathan Phelps/Union Leader

A Hillsborough County jury on Tuesday afternoon found Tyrese Harris guilty of two second-degree murder charges for shooting a truck driver to death on Manchester’s busy South Willow Street in October.

Harris kept his face forward and showed no emotion as the jury foreman read a guilty verdict on each of the charges: two counts of second-degree murder for recklessly and knowingly shooting 45-year-old Dzemal Cardakovic to death, reckless conduct, and falsifying physical evidence.

