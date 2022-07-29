LANCASTER — During a post-crash interview on June 21, 2019, Volodymyr Zhukovskyy, a car-carrier driver from Massachusetts who prosecutors say was on drugs when he struck and killed seven motorcyclists in Randolph, conditionally admitted he was “responsible.”
But that negative was seemingly offset later in the interview, which was conducted at the Lancaster Police Department by New Hampshire State Police, when investigators, in addition to noting Zhukovskyy’s complete compliance with their requests, observed that he did not seem impaired.
On Friday, the fifth day of Zhukovskyy’s trial in Coos County Superior Court on multiple charges, including seven counts each of negligent homicide, negligent homicide-DUI, and reckless manslaughter — that interview may have helped both the prosecution and defense score points with the jury.
Prosecutors played the tape, and displayed the transcript, of Zhukovskyy’s June 21, 2019, interview with investigators following the crash.
Conducted by New Hampshire State Police Detective Sgt. Mike Cote of Troop F, who is now the troop’s commander, the interview began with Cote asking about what happened when Zhukovskyy, who was westbound on U.S. Route 2, encountered a group of members and supporters of the Jarheads Motorcycle Club.
The Jarheads were headed east to American Legion Post 82 in Gorham in preparation for their annual club meeting, which was scheduled for the following day.
Zhukovskyy, 27, was headed back home to West Springfield, Mass., having dropped off a Toyota SUV at the Berlin City Auto Group some 20 minutes before.
The Jarheads, who had been staying at the Mount Jefferson View Motel and Cabins on Route 2, traveled only two-tenths of a mile before they encountered Zhukovskyy, who was driving a Dodge Ram 2500 pickup that was towing an empty, 40-foot long goose-necked car carrier.
The collision, which the defense said in opening statements was caused when the motorcycle operated by Jarhead club president Albert “Woody” Mazza, of Lee, made contact with the left front tire of Zhukovskyy’s truck, resulted in the deaths of Mazza, Michael Ferazzi, of Contoocook, Desma Oakes, of Concord, Aaron Perry, of Farmington, Daniel Pereira, of Riverside, R.I., and Jo-Ann and Edward Corr, of Lakeville, Mass.
The defense says Mazza was legally drunk at the time of the crash, that he was inattentive as his group set up its riding order on Route 2, and that he and his motorcycle were drifting toward Zhukovskyy.
Prosecutors, meanwhile, contend that Zhukovskyy crossed into the Jarheads, a view that Zhukovskyy added weight to in his interview.
“I guess I swerved a little bit to the left,” Zhukovskyy said in the interview.
Asked by Cote if he took his eyes off the road, Zhukovskyy replied “Um, yes, I reached down. Yes, I did.”
He qualified that “I maybe, just maybe, like crossed the yellow lane, the double lanes,” adding that thereafter the force of the impact “took control” of his truck, which ended up on a grassy slope on the south side of the road.
Zhukovskyy said he was assaulted by someone when he got out of the truck and that to his recollection, “nobody had helmets,” which he thought could have saved the lives of the motorcyclists he hit.
Asked by Cote whether it was Zhukovskyy’s feeling that “you were responsible for this crash,” Zhukovskyy said “I mean, obviously, like you know, I caused the accident,” before reiterating his belief that the Jarheads would not have died if they’d worn helmets.
During her testimony for the state on Friday afternoon, Sally Zankowski, the assistant deputy medical examiner who responded to the scene, responded to that theory.
According to Zankowski, nearly every victim was wearing a helmet, noting that Joanne Corr’s “purple butterfly helmet” was instrumental in identifying her body, which was seriously burned in the crash.
“I stayed until the last funeral home transported the last person out,” said Zankowski, who told jurors how and where she found each of the victims.
Most of the victims were on the road or near the truck, but some, like Oakes, were found further away.
Oakes, said Zankowski, “was our most remote individual with significant trauma injuries.”
While prosecutors got Zhukovskyy’s admission into the record, Friday also marked the second consecutive day that Judge Peter Bornstein poured some cold water on parts of the state’s case.
On Thursday, calling them “factually inaccurate,” Bornstein told the jury to disregard statements made by a witness about drugs and drug paraphernalia.
On Friday, Bornstein cut off a prosecution effort to explain why none of the law-enforcement officers who made contact with Zhukovskyy after the crash detected that he, as prosecutors allege, was on heroin, cocaine and fentanyl.
State Trooper Derek Newcomb, who has advanced training in impairment detection but is not a Drug Recognition Expert, which is the highest level of expertise, began telling the court on Thursday that detecting drug impairment is more difficult than impairment by alcohol.
When asked about the dozen crash investigations in his career that involved drug impairment, Newcomb replied that after someone who is impaired goes through a traumatic incident, the trauma “almost sobers you up.”
Bornstein inquired whether the effect of adrenaline in such a situation might mask signs of impairment and Newcomb replied that he didn’t know.
Steve Mirkin, who is one of Zhukovskyy’s public defenders, objected, saying that “not only is (Newcomb) speculating,” but also that Newcomb did not think “he’s really right” in his opinion.
Bornstein agreed with Mirkin, then excluded that line of the state’s questioning.
Zhukovskyy’s trial resumes on Monday. According to court documents, the state intends to present as many as 104 witnesses, among them employees of NMS Labs of Horsham, Pa., who are expected to provide evidence of drug use by Zhukovskyy.