LANCASTER -– During a post-crash interview on June 21, 2019, Volodymyr Zhukovskyy, a car-carrier driver from Massachusetts who prosecutors say was on drugs when he struck and killed seven motorcyclists in Randolph, conditionally admitted he was “responsible.”

But that negative was seemingly offset later in the interview, which was conducted at the Lancaster Police Department by New Hampshire State Police, when investigators, in addition to noting Zhukovskyy’s complete compliance with their requests, observed that he did not seem impaired.