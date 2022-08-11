Sweeney family photo

The family of Sean and Kassandra Sweeney.

 From GoFundMe

A minor has been arrested and charged in the death of Kassandra Sweeney and her two young sons in their Northfield home last week, authorities announced on Thursday.

A statement issued by Attorney General John Formella said the juvenile has been charged with three counts of first-degree murder in the Aug. 3 deaths of Sweeney, 25, and her two children: Benjamin, 4, and Mason, 1.