CAMPTON --
An observant police officer arrested two juveniles early Thursday after seeing them inside Campton Mobile.
When spotted at the 254 N.H. Route 49 business about 12:35 a.m. the pair attempted to conceal themselves, according to a release.
The pair refused police commands to surrender, police said, prompting a call to State Police, who arrived with a K-9. Police Chief said the two were arrested with help from the police dog.
The two juveniles were held in secure detention and scheduled to be arraigned in Plymouth Family Court Thursday delinquency charges.
