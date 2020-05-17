A Manchester man is facing drug charges in Massachusetts after a police K9 unit helped officers find 133 bags of fentanyl and other drugs in his car last week.
Police in Tewksbury, Mass., charged Aaron Gribbin, 26, of 170 Amherst St., Apt. 25, in Manchester with trafficking fentanyl over 10 grams and two counts of possession of a Class E substance (testosterone and sustanon). According to a police news release, Gribbin also had an outstanding warrant out of Tewksbury for possession of a Class B substance (buprenorphine).
According to Tewksbury police, officers responded to a Circle K store, located at 1785 Andover St., for a well-being check of an individual who appeared to be under the influence. With the assistance from K-9 Leo, police said they found 133 bags of fentanyl inside Gribbin’s vehicle.
Testosterone and sustanon were also seized from Gribbin’s vehicle, police said.
Gribbin is being held on $5,000 cash pending his arraignment via teleconference Monday.