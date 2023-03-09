US-NEWS-CAPITOL-RIOT-KANSAS-MAN-MCT

Michael Eckerman entered a sensitive area of the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, federal court documents said, where he took celebratory photos â€“ including a selfie in front of a portrait of George Washington. 

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas man who pleaded guilty to assaulting, resisting or impeding a federal officer during the Capitol riot was sentenced Wednesday to 20 months in prison and two years of supervised release.

Michael Eckerman of Wichita also is required to pay $2,000 restitution for the nearly $2.9 million in losses the government said were suffered as a result of the riot.