Kayla Montgomery Bail Hearing
Kayla Montgomery sits with her attorney at her bail hearing at Hillsborough County Superior Court in Manchester in September.

 DAVID LANE/UNION LEADER

The state wants Kayla Montgomery to serve a minimum of a year and half in prison on charges she perjured herself and lied to a grand jury, according to court documents.

Montgomery, 32, the stepmother of presumed murder victim Harmony Montgomery, is expected to plead guilty to the charges in Hillsborough County Superior Court on Friday. She will plead guilty with a fully negotiated plea agreement with the Attorney General’s Office, according to court documents.