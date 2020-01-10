CONCORD -- A federal judge has sentenced Keene resident Michael Christian Steever, 39, to 40 months in federal prison for crimes related to the trafficking of fentanyl and cocaine.
Last spring, police made several controlled buys from Steever, and authorities discovered more than 69 grams of fentanyl and 18 grams of cocaine when they raised his apartment, according to a statement released by Scott Murray, the U.S. Attorney for New Hampshire.
Steever was sentenced in U.S. District Court in Concord.
