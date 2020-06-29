CONCORD — A Keene man is facing negligent homicide charges in connection with a 2019 fatal motorcycle crash in Bedford that took the life of a Massachusetts man.
Attorney General Gordon MacDonald and Bedford Police Chief John J. Bryfonski announced Monday that Andrew Duffy, 23, was arrested Monday in connection with the Aug. 15, 2019, crash that killed James R. Raymond, 59, of Lunenburg, Mass.
According to state prosecutors, around 7:45 p.m. on Aug. 15, 2019, Bedford police responded to a reported motor vehicle collision on Route 101.
Raymond was found lying in the road near his crashed 2004 Harley-Davidson motorcycle with a head injury. According to prosecutors, Duffy was the driver of the Dodge Dart that crashed into Raymond’s motorcycle from behind. Raymond was taken to the Elliot Hospital, where he later died from a head injury suffered in the crash.
Duffy was arrested Monday and charged with negligent homicide. He is accused of failing to keep a proper lookout while driving and causing a crash, which resulted in Raymond’s death. Duffy was also charged with an alternative count of vehicular assault for negligently causing or materially contributing to Raymond’s death in the same manner, prosecutors said
Duffy’s bail has been set at $10,000 cash or corporate surety. He is expected to be arraigned on June 30 in Hillsborough County Superior Court – Northern District.
According to his obituary, Raymond was a U.S. Army veteran, serving with the military police, and had worked as a corrections officer, auxiliary police officer and EMT. He was also a member of the Blue Knights Motorcycle Club, a club for police officers, and Wild Pigs Motorcycle Club, a group for corrections officers.
He worked for the Department of Corrections for 33 years, retiring as a lieutenant. He also worked for First Choice Limousine Service. He was a member of the Auxiliary Police in Ashby, Mass., and was also a member of the Leominster Civil Defense Auxiliary Police and an EMT with the Leominster Civil Defense.