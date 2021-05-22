A Keene man who prosecutors said ran an unlicensed cryptocurrency exchange with lax money-laundering controls has been released to home detention, after his trial was postponed.
Ian Freeman and five other Keene-area residents were arrested in March, accused of operating an unlicensed currency exchange, where people could trade dollars for cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin.
Prosecutors said they believed the exchange collected little information about its clients’ funds, which could have enabled criminals to use the exchange for money laundering.
After Freeman’s arrest, a federal judge wrote that she was not confident there were any conditions of release that could ensure Freeman would not leave New Hampshire if released. She ordered him held before a trial initially scheduled to begin this month.
But in April, attorneys for the defendants moved to postpone the trial for six months. With Freeman ordered held until trial, this would have meant a much longer period of detention.
Prosecutors opposed Freeman’s release during a hearing last week, but Freeman’s defense attorney said Freeman would not leave the state because he is eager to appear in court.
A judge ordered Freeman released on $200,000 bail to home detention last week. He can leave home for work, church, education, medical treatment, visits with his attorney and court appearances.
The court placed strict limits on Freeman’s computer use as conditions of his release, and directed him to surrender his passport.