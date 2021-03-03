The Keene man who allegedly recorded himself on video helping a girl smoke methamphetamine and was subsequently arrested for raping her in Montana has a history of financial difficulties, including getting taken to court for unpaid state and federal taxes.
Jirad Bernard Kinney, 43, was arrested this week in Helena, Mont., and charged with felony sexual intercourse without consent, felony sexual abuse of children, and two felony counts of distribution of methamphetamine.
Police contacted Kinney while investigating the video and Kinney reportedly admitted to the sexual assaults, according to the Independent Record newspaper.
Kinney is originally from Presque Isle, Maine, but left sometime around 2014, shortly before he filed for bankruptcy protection, according to court records. In 2017, federal prosecutors in Vermont sought to have him brought to court over unpaid federal income taxes.
At the time, Kinney was living in Springfield, Vt., and operating a consulting business. The federal court action was dropped when Kinney showed the court he was in compliance with IRS orders.
In 2019, however, Kinney was brought back to Cheshire County Superior Court in Keene. At this time Kinney was living in Keene and still had several years of outstanding state income tax bills from Maine, according to court records.
A family member in Maine contacted about this story did not respond to a request for information about how he ended up in Montana.
Kinney was employed by car dealerships as a salesman in the Connecticut River Valley in Vermont and New Hampshire from 2014 through to 2019.
Last year, Kinney obtained a $47,000 loan from the Paycheck Protection Program for businesses dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the ProPublica database. Kinney listed his business as a marketing and consulting company with one employee.
Kinney is being held in Jail in Montana on $40,000 cash bail. He has requested a public defender.