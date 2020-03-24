A Keene man pleaded guilty to criminal charges that he contributed to his wife’s death by failing to get her to a hospital while she was experiencing an opioid overdose.
Ronald MacKinnon, 71, pleaded guilty in the Windham Superior Court in Brattleboro, Vt. to one count of reckless conduct and one count of failure to provide emergency medical care, according to Deputy State’s Attorney for Windham County Steven Brown.
Debbie MacKinnon, 52, died on Sept. 9 2018, somewhere in her husband’s van as they drove from Vermont back to New Hampshire, according to court records. Brown said it is unclear why Ronald MacKinnon refused to get his wife immediate help.
“He actively avoided going to the closest hospital and instead drove back to Keene,” Brown said. “We don’t know why he chose to do that, but he told law enforcement at the time that’s where his wife’s medical records had been.”
According to the plea agreement filed in court, Ronald MacKinnon, Debbie MacKinnon, and their adult daughter Kimmie MacKinnon were driving from New Hampshire to Brattleboro to visit another daughter, Sarah MacKinnon Gonzales. On the way to Brattleboro, Debbie MacKinnon lost consciousness and Ronald MacKinnon stopped Kimmie MacKinnon from calling 911, according to the affidavit written by Deputy State’s Attorney Dana Nevins and filed in court.
Instead, the family kept going to Vermont where Gonzales got a look at Debbie MacKinnon and told her father that the situation was dire, Nevins wrote.
“Sara then told Ronald that Debbie was dying and that he should take her to Brattleboro Memorial Hospital, which was a short drive away,” Nevins wrote.
Instead, Ronald MacKinnon drove his wife more than 20 miles to Cheshire Medical Center in Keene where she was pronounced dead, according to the affidavit. MacKinnon, in a stipulation of facts he signed as part of the plea agreement, states that he did not realize his wife was suffering an overdose, though he was aware she had overdosed in the past.
“I believed she was having a seizure, which happened before because she has a seizure disorder,” Ronald MacKinnon wrote.
Under the terms of the plea agreement, Ronald MacKinnon was given a suspended jail sentence of now less than 30 days and no more than 12 months. He will have to serve probation for five years, undergo any recommended mental health treatment, and he will be subject to Vermont’s restorative justice program, Brown said.
Vermont’s restorative justice program requires that a person convicted of a crime meets with a panel of trained volunteers to discuss their crime and find ways to heal the community that was injured as a result. Brown said Ronald MacKinnon’s age, and the fact he supports another family member, all played part in the plea agreement.
“We considered a variety of factors, his age, his family situation,” Brown said. “He provides support and care to another family member and taking him out of the community and putting him in jail would have caused more harm to the family in the long run than any objective that could be achieved through incarceration.”
Brown said MacKinnon’s family all supported the agreement.