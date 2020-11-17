Keene residents paying taxes and other city fees with a check might have had their personal banking information compromised in a data breach, according to a statement the city released this week.
The breach occurred with a third-party vendor contracted by Mascoma Bank, which the city uses for some of its financial accounts. Representatives for the vendor, Florida-based Technology Management Resources, Inc., did not respond to requests for comment.
“In this case, Mascoma Bank retained TMR to convert data about checks written to the city into the format that the city uses in its financial accounting software,” the statement said.
Neither the city or Mascoma Bank were attacked, according to the statement, just the data handled by TMR.
Information from the checks, including account numbers and routing numbers, was exposed in the leak, according to Keene’s attorney, Cameron Shilling.
“It is concerning that financial account numbers were compromised,” he said. “Those account numbers could give people direct access to funds.”
Keene’s City Manager Elizabeth Dragon declined to comment.
Shilling said the city and Mascoma will give affected residents a free two-year security service for their financial accounts. People also are encouraged to check their financial information and work with their own banks to ensure their accounts are secure.
“We’re focusing on making sure the community is protected in the right way,” Shilling said.
TMR has been the subject of at least two other data breaches this year. In August, Vermont utility customers were affected. In a similar situation in August, a Florida-based health care facility that used TMR had information on patients compromised.
Shilling said the city and Mascoma might at some point consider their legal options in the situation, but at the moment their focus is on protecting residents.