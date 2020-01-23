KEENE — Christopher Cantwell, the far-right provocateur known to some as the “crying Nazi”, was arrested Thursday morning by federal agents on charges he made threatening statements online.
Cantwell was indicted on two federal felonies this week, one count of interstate extortion and one count of making threatening interstate communications.
According to the indictment, Cantwell threatened a man using the Telegram Messenger app, posting:
“So if you don’t want me to come and (expletive) your wife in front of your kids, then you should make yourself scarce[.] Give me Vic, it’s your only out.”
It is unclear from the indictment what Cantwell was demanding from the alleged victim in the statement.
Cantwell was using the Telegram app to communicate after he was barred by other platforms like Facebook, Twitter, and even Gab.
Gab had been known a haven for the so-called “alt-right” and is where alleged Tree of Life Synagogue shooter Robert Bowers was known to make anti-Semitic posts. Cantwell was kicked off Gab last year after he reportedly wrote about killing “leftists.”
Cantwell, 38, came to fame as a white supremacist activist during the 2017 Charlottesville, Va. “Unite the Right” rally that devolved into a violent clash with counter protesters. He was dubbed the "crying Nazi" after posting an emotional video reacting to news he was going to be arrested at the rally and when he was caught on video crying during his arrest.
Activist Emily Gorcenski, a transgender woman, has had her eye on Cantwell since the 2017 rally in Charlottesville, where he's alleged to have sprayed her in the face with pepper spray.
In the wake of the assault, Gorcenski and others pressed criminal charges against Cantwell and he responded with a lawsuit of his own, which was countered with another lawsuit citing a stream of violent threats and harassment by Cantwell, according to Gorcenski.
Gorcenski said Cantwell writes in court documents about owning guns and regularly makes vulgar and violent threats. She’s been concerned about his mental state for some time and his potential for violence.
“I’ve been watching him gradually becoming more and more desperate as he’s losing money and platforms,” she said.
Cantwell was convicted in 2018 on two counts of assault and battery for using pepper spray on counter-protesters in Charlottesville. He was given a suspended sentence, but ordered to leave the state of Virginia and not return for five years.
The “Unite the Right” rally saw one counter-protester killed when white supremacists James Alex Fields Jr. drove a into a crowd, killing Heather Heyer. Fields later pleaded guilty to first-degree murder and is serving a life sentence. There were 28 others injured in the incident, which was captured on video.