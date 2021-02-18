The two Keene State College students who claim they were arrested and assaulted on campus in a racially charged incident pleaded guilty Thursday to resisting arrest.
Ndeye Khady Badiane, 23, and Tyler Clavelle, 23, were arrested last March 16, while Badiane was isolating for COVID-19 symptoms. The incident was triggered when a residence hall director tried to have Clavelle removed for using a women’s bathroom, despite Clavelle identifying as non-binary, according to Badiane.
Badiane said she and Clavelle did not want to take a plea deal, but were afraid of being convicted of criminal charges if the case went to trial. Badiane said a criminal record could put her green card status in jeopardy.
“Even though we are deeply upset by this turn of events, we are going to continue fighting for justice,” she said. “We will still be pursuing a civil case against the Keene Police Department.”
Benjamin Schiffelbein, Badiane’s attorney, said the convictions in the case are unjust, and likened what happened to Clavelle and Badiane to the early Civil Rights struggle.
“So long as the law criminalizes resisting every arrest, even a violent arrest for a nonviolent offense, cases like Ndeye and Tyler’s will result in unjust convictions,” he said.
Badiane was charged with misdemeanors for simple assault and resisting arrest. Clavelle was charged with resisting arrest and criminal trespassing, also misdemeanors, according to court records.
The pair each pleaded guilty to a violation-level offense of resisting arrest. This spared them possible jail time and a criminal record, as violations are considered civil infractions and typically result in fines.
Keene State President Melinda Treadwell announced that in reaction to the incident, the school is creating a new position that reports directly to her office to identify what the college needs to do to counter biases on campus. The school is also taking other measures to examine and confront biases on campus and in the school’s culture, she said.