A Kentucky man with at least 40 skulls and dozens more human parts in his home has been arrested as part of a nationwide probe into the sale of body parts in which a Goffstown, N.H., couple face federal charges.

Federal agents raided the Mount Washington, Kentucky, home of James Nott, 39, on Tuesday as part of the sprawling investigation. Inside, police found the numerous skulls, along with spinal cords, femurs, and hip bones, according to charging documents.