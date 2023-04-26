FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — Sheila Keen Warren, the woman accused of dressing as a clown and shooting Marlene Warren in the face on the doorstep of her Wellington home 33 years ago, pleaded guilty Tuesday to one count of second-degree murder, suddenly and unexpectedly ending one of the most highly anticipated cases in Palm Beach County just two weeks before her trial was set to begin.

But she still says she didn’t do it.