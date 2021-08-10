The Kingston man who set off more than 80 pounds of Tannerite to reveal the gender of his baby boy and shook homes across southeastern New Hampshire was found guilty of disorderly conduct Tuesday.
Anthony Spinelli, 28, pleaded no contest to the violation-level offense at a telephone hearing before Brentwood Circuit Court Judge Ellen Joseph.
As part of a plea deal reached with Kingston police that was accepted by the court, Spinelli was convicted and given a $500 fine that will remain suspended for 12 months as long as he stays out of trouble.
He was also ordered to pay a $120 penalty assessment.
“Based upon the facts, at the conclusion of the investigation, we feel that the charge and disposition were appropriate. We are very thankful that no one was injured during the gender reveal incident, and sympathetic to the fact that it startled the community,” Kingston police Lt. Joel Johnson said.
Kingston police prosecutor Melissa Burleigh outlined the case that drew international media attention and outraged many homeowners who were startled by the sound of the explosion on the night of April 20.
Burleigh told the court that Spinelli was given permission to host the gender reveal event in a quarry at Torromeo Industries at 18 Dorre Road.
She said safety precautions were taken and no injuries were reported.
Police began their investigation after Kingston police detective Andrew Garvin responded to the quarry following numerous reports of an explosion in the area of Dorre Road and Jericho Drive.
Garvin spoke with Spinelli, who explained that he shot a container with approximately 85 pounds of Tannerite and blue chalk for a gender reveal party.
Police described Tannerite as a binary explosive commonly used during target practice. It’s sold in stores with no permit required.
Some property owners claimed the blast damaged their homes, but police said those reports were unfounded.
The disorderly conduct charge accused Spinelli of purposely causing a “breach of the peace, public inconvenience, annoyance or alarm, by making loud or unreasonable noises in a private place which can be heard in a public place or other private places, which noise would disturb a person of average sensibilities.”