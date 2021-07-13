The Kingston father-to-be charged after blowing up more than 80 pounds of Tannerite in a local quarry to reveal the gender of his baby will receive a suspended $500 fine.
Anthony Spinelli, 28, has agreed to a plea deal with Kingston police. The April 20 explosion shook homes in several communities around southern New Hampshire and attracted international media attention.
At a hearing in the Brentwood Circuit Court on Tuesday, Spinelli participated via telephone and agreed to plead no contest to a violation-level disorderly conduct charge. A no-contest plea means he will accept a conviction on the charge, but is not admitting guilt.
Police sought an arrest warrant on the disorderly conduct charge six days after the incident, which outraged neighbors and many others who were startled by the blast.
In a police affidavit, Kingston Detective Andrew Garvin wrote that he responded to the quarry at Torromeo Industries at 18 Dorre Road after receiving numerous complaints about an “extremely loud explosion” from residents of Dorre Road and Jericho Drive.
Garvin spoke with Spinelli at the site of the explosion. He reported that Spinelli told him that he shot a container with approximately 85 pounds of Tannerite and blue chalk for a gender reveal party.
Police described Tannerite as a binary explosive commonly used during target practice. It is sold in stores with no permit required.
“I subsequently received numerous complaints, both verbal and written, from residents in the surrounding area that were upset with the volume and magnitude of the explosion. Several complainants claimed that their homes sustained damage in the aftermath of the explosion -- all of which were determined to be unfounded,” Garvin wrote.
No injuries were reported in the blast.
The charge alleges Spinelli “purposely (caused) a breach of the peace, public inconvenience, annoyance or alarm, by making loud or unreasonable noises in a private place which can be heard in a public place or other private places, which noise would disturb a person of average sensibilities.”
Spinelli will be fined $500 in addition to a $120 penalty assessment, but the fine will be suspended for one year. Spinelli must also stay out of trouble over the next year.
Spinelli could not be reached for comment after the hearing.