SALEM, Mass. — Two men pleaded not guilty Thursday to marijuana trafficking charges stemming from a state police investigation that began with a stop for speeding on Route 495 in Amesbury last year.

Charles Fisher, 43, of Kingston, New Hampshire, and Fadi Laioun, 37, no address available, made their first appearances in Salem Superior Court in the case following their indictments in May by a statewide grand jury.