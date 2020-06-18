BOSTON -- Three owners of Groveland companies were sentenced Wednesday in federal court for conspiracy to defraud the U.S and mail fraud in connection with a scheme to obtain government contracts.
The U.S. Attorney's Office said Frank Apicella, 63, of Groveland; Michael Sforza, 59, of Alpharetta, Ga.; and James Apicella, 37, of Kingston, New Hampshire, were sentenced by U.S. District Court Senior Judge Douglas P. Woodlock to two years of probation, two years of supervised release and ordered to pay forfeiture of $300,000 each.
In addition, Frank Apicella and Sforza were ordered to each pay a $300,000 fine. The three men pleaded guilty in February to single counts of conspiracy to defraud the U.S. and one count of mail fraud.
U.S. Attorney Andrew Lelling's office said in a press release that, beginning in 2011 the three men used Tactical Office Solutions, or TOS, a company run by James Apicella, as a front to bid on government contract work that was set aside for service-disabled and veteran-owned small businesses and historically underutilized business zone companies.
Although the contracts were bid on and awarded to TOS through both set-aside programs, TOS never performed the work.
Rather, the work was mostly done by a company called FENS, which was owned and operated by Frank Apicella and Michael Sforza, and which was not eligible to compete for contracts through the set-aside programs, the release said.
