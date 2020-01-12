BOSTON -- A Kingston man and his two business partners face federal charges of mail fraud and conspiracy to defraud the United States, in connection with an alleged scheme involving government contracts.
The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Massachusetts announced the charges on Friday against James Apicella, 37, of Kingston; Frank Apicella, 63, of Groveland, Mass.; and Michael Sforza, 59, of Alpharetta, Ga.
According to authorities, the three used Tactical Office Solutions in Haverhill, Mass., a company run by James Apicella, to bid for and obtain government contract work designated for small businesses owned by disabled veterans and companies in historically underutilized business zones.
But officials say while the contracts went to Tactical Office Solutions, the work was actually mostly performed by FENS Associates, a company owned and operated by Frank Apicella and Michael Sforza, which was not eligible for such contracts. That company has locations in Groveland, Mass., and Alpharetta, according to its website.
The website for Tactical Office Solutions describes the company as "a full service interior furnishings dealership that works exclusively with GSA (General Services Administration) clientele." It was started in 2007 by James Apicella, described as a veteran of Operation Enduring Freedom.
The website for FENS Associates states that it was formed in 1991 and sells furniture, design, project management, installation and other services to the federal government.
If convicted, the men face up to 20 years in prison for the mail fraud charge, followed by three years of supervised release, and up to five years in prison followed by a year of supervised release for the conspiracy charge. They also face fines of up to $250,000 for each charge, as well as forfeiture.
