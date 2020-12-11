A Kingston teenager got his stolen dirt bike back after some quick work by police.
Ryan Danahy said the 2015 KTM 85 SX bike was recovered by police in Worcester, Mass., on Friday morning and is now back at his home.
“I’m just really excited that it was recovered and I’m really thankful. It’s scary how much of a worse situation it could have been,” he said.
The 18-year-old Sanborn Regional High School senior put the bike up for sale through Facebook Marketplace and agreed to meet with a potential buyer on Wednesday in Worcester.
During their meeting for the possible $2,500 sale, Danahy said the buyer stole the bike during a test ride and was followed by a vehicle with others who had joined him.
Danahy wanted to sell the bike because he needed the cash to put toward a new snowmobile he planned to buy this weekend. He hoped to have it in time for some snowmobiling during his upcoming Christmas break.
When he realized the bike was being stolen, Danahy and his friends got in his truck and tried to catch up to the bike, but he said they eventually pulled over after someone in the car that had accompanied the buyer made a hand gesture that led them to believe he may have a gun.
Danahy was able to provide police with information that eventually led them to someone connected to the alleged thief.
While he had not been located as of Friday afternoon, Danahy said, police were able to recover the bike.
Danahy picked it up and brought it home. He said there was a little damage that he’ll have to fix, but at this point he’s decided he’s not going to sell it.
“I’m going to hold onto the bike. It’s a learning lesson and there’s a story to the bike,” he said.
He said his father will likely lend him some money to get the snowmobile he’s been eyeing.
“There’s a happy ending to it,” said Danahy, who admitted that the bad experience taught him some lessons about how to sell items safely in the future.