Five months after a 5-year-old died on Christmas Eve in Laconia, the Attorney General’s office has ruled the death a homicide, saying the boy was killed by blunt-force trauma to his head and neck.
Police found Dennis Vaughan Jr. unresponsive inside a two-story townhouse at Wingate Village, 103 Blueberry Lane, on the morning of Dec. 24. He was rushed to Lakes Region General Hospital where he was pronounced dead.
At the time of his death, Vaughan was in the home with several other family members, according to a statement released by Attorney General Gordon J. MacDonald on Wednesday.
No arrests have been made in the case and authorities did not identify a person of interest.
Danielle Vaughan, 31, said Wednesday her son’s death could have been prevented if the state Division of Children, Youth and Families “did their jobs.”
“My heart is broken. I’m dying inside knowing that I did every possible thing I could do to remove him and my other children from the home, but no one listened,” she said.
According to Vaughan, when the boy was fatally injured she was trying to terminate a guardianship through the courts to regain custody of her children from her mother.
Records in the Laconia Family Court show that in April 2018, Dennis Vaughan Jr.’s maternal grandmother, Sherry Connor of Laconia, was appointed the boy’s guardian. That guardianship was part of a plan for the child, who was in the custody of the Department of Health and Human Services, court records show.
At that time, Danielle Vaughan consented to Connor being named guardian of her youngest child and was granted visitation rights. The court also approved Connor as the guardian for Vaughan’s three other children.
Family Court documents identify the boy’s father as Dennis M. Vaughan, 64, formerly of Belfast, Maine. The documents note Dennis M. Vaughan was not properly served with the 2018 petition for guardianship, as his whereabouts were unknown.
In June 2016, Dennis M. Vaughan asked a family court judge to require his wife to turn over her medical records; she had alleged in a domestic violence petition that she had been hospitalized when he struck her with nunchucks, fracturing her hand. The court denied Vaughan's motion.
The court dismissed the case the following month when Danielle Vaughan failed to show up for the hearing. In a written statement to the court, she said that she and Dennis Vaughan had been together for 12 years.
According to Belknap County Superior Court records, Dennis M. Vaughan, who previously lived at 88 Fair St., Laconia, was charged with two counts of possession of a dangerous weapon by a felon in 2015. The indictments stated that he had prior felony convictions in Maine for criminal threatening with a deadly weapon and drug trafficking.
The investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact New Hampshire State Police Trooper Stephen McAulay at 603-628-8477.