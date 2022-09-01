A Laconia man who was recently indicted in connection with a head-on crash during Bike Week that killed a Massachusetts rider and seriously injured his wife, may have been under the influence of multiple drugs -- including heroin, fentanyl and methamphetamine -- according to court documents.
On or about 6:44 p.m. on June 16, Paul Noyes, 28, of Endicott Street North in The Weirs section of Laconia, was operating a Kia Sorento northbound on Weirs Boulevard when he crossed into the southbound lane, striking a motorcycle operated by a male known in court documents as “P.R.” and on which “B.R.” was a passenger.
“B.R.” later succumbed to his injuries.
Noyes was arrested at the scene on charges of DUI, operating after suspension and operating after suspension with death or serious bodily injury resulting.
On Aug. 25, while agreeing on the third charge, a Belknap County grand jury upgraded the other two charges to negligent homicide-DUI and DUI aggravated collision with serious injury.
A hearing on the charges has been scheduled for Sept. 7 in Belknap County Superior Court, while a dispositional conference is set for Oct. 12.
Laconia Police Det. Kendra Neri, who was the first emergency responder at the crash scene, said in her probable cause affidavit that Noyes muttered “I shouldn’t have been driving,” a reference to the fact that he did not have a valid operator’s license.
Neri said Noyes repeatedly “slurred his words” and also that he “nodded” off, too, while his eyes were “bloodshot and glassy.”
The detective said she observed “track marks,” indicative of possible intravenous drug use, on both of Noyes’s arms. While Noyes told Neri that he had not used any alcohol on the day of the crash, Noyes did acknowledge that he was a “heroin addict, but in recovery.”
Later, Noyes told another officer that he used heroin prior to June 16 and that he hadn’t slept “in a few days.”
Neri noted that in her experience, a methamphetamine user “often goes days at a time without sleeping” and that sometimes, he or she will ingest “heroin/fentanyl in an attempt to bring them down from their meth high.”
A New Hampshire State Trooper, who is a drug-recognition expert and who observed Noyes after the crash, said he believed Noyes was “under the influence of multiple drugs,” including those identified by Neri.