A Laconia man who was recently indicted in connection with a head-on crash during Bike Week that killed a Massachusetts rider and seriously injured his wife, may have been under the influence of multiple drugs --  including heroin, fentanyl and methamphetamine -- according to court documents.

On or about 6:44 p.m. on June 16, Paul Noyes, 28, of Endicott Street North in The Weirs section of Laconia, was operating a Kia Sorento northbound on Weirs Boulevard when he crossed into the southbound lane, striking a motorcycle operated by a male known in court documents as “P.R.” and on which “B.R.” was a passenger.