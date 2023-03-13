A Laconia man is facing several charges in connection with several live pipe bombs being found under the porch of a neighbor’s home Sunday, police said.
Tirar Tortorello has been charged with three Class A felonies of possession with an infernal device, according to Laconia Police Chief Matt Canfield.
Around 1 p.m. Sunday, Laconia police responded to an apartment at 171 Oak St. for a report of a suspicious package, Canfield said.
According to Canfield, doorbell surveillance cameras allegedly captured images of a male placing an object underneath a front porch at the address.
Police responded and confirmed a package in the area. Canfield said a shelter in place order was issued for the surrounding area.
Laconia police examined the package, reporting there appeared to be three pipe bombs inside.
The New Hampshire State Police Bomb Squad responded to the scene, and using a robot and X-rays confirmed there were three pipe bombs inside, taped together, consisting of explosive materials, PVC pipe and wrapped in plastic bags.
Investigators determined the devices were "live" when found by police, Canfield said.
The package was taken to a safe location and safely detonated, and the shelter in place order was lifted after a few hours, Canfield said.
Using video evidence, Laconia police identified Tortorello as a possible suspect, Canfield said. He was detained a short time later following a traffic stop. Police were able to identify a suspect and later detained Tirar Tortorello after a traffic stop.
Tortorello was scheduled to be arraigned in Belknap Superior Court Monday afternoon.
On Monday, Canfield said investigators had yet to determine what connection, if any, exists between Tortorello and the resident whose porch the pipe bombs were placed under.