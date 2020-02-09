OSSIPEE -- A Laconia man is facing an attempted murder charge alleging he fired a handgun at a Wolfeboro home where his girlfriend was sleeping with a bullet passing over the bed, according to police.
James Flanders, 40, 246 Country Club Road, was ordered held in preventive detention on Feb. 5, after Judge Amy Ignatius found clear and convincing evidence that his release would endanger his safety or that of the public.
He is charged with attempted second-degree murder, attempted first-degree assault, two counts of reckless conduct, two counts of burglary and being a felon in possession of a firearm.
When questioned by investigators, Flanders’ mother told them her son had been “off the charts” lately and had become increasingly paranoid. The woman also reported to investigators that Flanders had been hallucinating and told her that he thought he had seen his girlfriend Jasmine Kelly in a woodshed and a person was holding a gun to her head.
In the several preceding weeks, Flanders had showed his mother photographs that he said depicted bad things happening to Kelly, but when Amber Flanders looked at the photos, Kelly was not even in them, according to an affidavit filed by state police Sgt. William Bright.
According to the probable cause affidavit, on Feb. 4, shortly after 5 a.m., Adam Hutchins called Wolfeboro police dispatch to report he had been followed on Orchard Road by a silver car that was being driven in a suspicious manner. He also reported hearing two bangs and said he thought they could be gunshots, according to the affidavit.
A short time later, a tenant at 49 Orchard Road called police to report her roommate’s boyfriend, later identified as Flanders, had been in the driveway and had smashed a window.
While en route to the house, Wolfeboro police officer Eric Larochelle radioed that Flanders, whom he had stopped earlier in the day for a defective headlight, was driving toward him. He pulled Flanders over.
According to the affidavit, Flanders' hands were blood covered and there were lacerations on his hands and wrists. When questioned about his injuries, Flanders told the officer that he believed his girlfriend was being assaulted and he went there to help her, according to the officer.
Larochelle said Jasmine Kelly, 32, told him that she had been sleeping in bed when she was awakened by a window breaking and that she felt hands grasping around her hair but “got away screaming."
Flanders was taken to Huggins Hospital in Wolfeboro where he received stitches to close his wounds. After being medically cleared he was placed under arrest and taken to the Carroll County jail.
Larochelle said Flanders told him that he had tried to pull Kelly through the window to save her from “the men in the house.”
State police obtained a warrant to search the car Flanders had been driving, and found a 9mm Luger casing on the rear bumper under the trunk lid. Investigators also found a Luger casing in the driveway of the Orchard Road home as well as three live rounds of the same type located on the other side of Orchard Road opposite the driveway to the residence. Metal fragments believed to be the remains of another bullet were found on the threshold between the storm door and the main door, according to police. Investigators were unable to locate a gun.
“Reddish brown stains were located inside Jasmine Kelly’s bedroom on the window frame as well as part of the pieces from the broken glass window. Reddish brown stains were also located on the sheet of Jasmine Kelly’s bed and the curtain from the window,” the affidavit said.
The next hearing in Flanders' case is scheduled to be held in Carroll County Superior Court on March 18 at 9 a.m.
Flanders was most recently convicted of conspiracy to distribute narcotics in U.S. District Court in March 2019. In April 2005, he was convicted of being a felon in possession of a firearm in Belknap County Superior Court.