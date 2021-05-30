A Laconia man was arrested early Sunday morning after leading police on a chase on I-89 North before crashing in Henniker.
Bow police first tried to stop Eric J. Lewis, 50, near Exit 2 about 12:09 a.m. but Lewis failed to stop, according to New Hampshire State Police.
Trooper Derek Myrdek observed erratic operation with varying speeds and lane control issues and the pursuit continued north on I-89 to Exit 5, where Lewis merged onto Route 202/9 West, state police said.
"The vehicle continued to drive erratically while attempting to elude police. The vehicle drove off the roadway in the town of Henniker and crashed into some trees and a rock wall. The operator immediately fled on foot from the scene of the crash," state police said.
Trooper Myrdek, a K9 handler, deployed his partner “Ragnar”, and the operator was successfully located and taken into custody without incident, they said.
Both Lewis and his wife, who was also in the car, were transported to Concord Hospital for medical evaluations and later cleared.
Lewis is charged with disobeying a police officer, reckless operation, aggravated DUI, reckless conduct with a deadly weapon, conduct after an accident, operating after suspension and resisting arrest. He will appear in Merrimack Superior Court at later date. Lewis also had a Belknap Superior Court warrant for his arrest and so was being held at Merrimack County jail on that warrant.
New Hampshire State Police were assisted at the scene by Bow, Hillsboro and Henniker police, Henniker Fire and Rescue and John’s Wrecker service.
Anyone with information can call Trooper Myrdek at 603-223-8944 or email him at Derek.M.Myrdek@DOS.NH.GOV.