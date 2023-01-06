Overdose sentencing

John Koziol/Union Leader Correspondent

Marc Brouillard appeared Friday with his attorney John Bresaw in Belknap County Superior Court where he pleaded guilty to providing the fentanyl that caused the overdose death of Benjamin Paonessa at Paonessa’s residence on Whipple Avenue in Laconia on May 28, 2021.

LACONIA -- A city man pleaded guilty and was sentenced Friday to 8 to 16 years in New Hampshire State Prison for providing a fatal dose of fentanyl to Benjamin Paonessa, a father of two, on May 28, 2021.

Paonessa, 33, was found unresponsive by his then-girlfriend at their Whipple Avenue residence and was pronounced dead there from what was subsequently determined to be acute fentanyl intoxication.