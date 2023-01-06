LACONIA -- A city man pleaded guilty and was sentenced Friday to 8 to 16 years in New Hampshire State Prison for providing a fatal dose of fentanyl to Benjamin Paonessa, a father of two, on May 28, 2021.
Paonessa, 33, was found unresponsive by his then-girlfriend at their Whipple Avenue residence and was pronounced dead there from what was subsequently determined to be acute fentanyl intoxication.
A search of Paonessa’s cell phone pointed authorities to Marc E. Brouillard, 34, who initially denied providing the drugs to Paonessa before admitting that he obtained the drugs from a man in Tilton and brought them to Paonessa, leaving them under a shovel where Paonessa had placed $160 as payment.
Whitney P. Skinner, who is the assistant Belknap County attorney, told Judge Elizabeth Leonard in Belknap County Superior Court that Brouillard first told Laconia police that he refused to obtain fentanyl for Paonessa before being confronted with the text messages on Paonessa’s phone setting up the transaction.
Later on during his interrogation, Brouillard’s claim that the third man who provided the fentanyl also delivered it, along with Brouillard, to Paonessa, was similarly “debunked” said Skinner.
Brouillard, who was on probation for four burglaries at the time of Paonessa’s death and had graduated from the county’s drug diversion program, had not relapsed, said Skinner, nor did he obtain drugs for Paonessa to support his own habit.
Mae Paonessa, who identified herself as Paonessa’s former wife and the mother of their two children, recalled her late husband as a wonderful spouse and father “who, unfortunately, I had to walk away (from) because of his demon, not for lack of love.”
Now a single mother of two, “I am here to defend my girls,” she said. She held up a well-worn photo album and said the images in it, as well as videos, are “all we have” to remember Benjamin Paonessa.
She said her late husband had a warm smile, positive energy and a memorable smile.
“He was contagious,” she said, “Everyone wanted to be around him.”
After his death, “We’re not the same,” Mae Paonessa summed up, “My girls will not be the same.”
She admitted that anger -- at the justice system that took so seemingly long to prosecute Brouillard; and at Brouillard himself -- was “foremost” in her mind.
“Marc was never a friend” to Benjamin, she said, adding that Brouillard “deserves everything under the sun” in terms of punishment, but also deserve the chance “to turn his ... life around.”
Skinner pointed out that Brouillard had already received “a significant chance in recovery court” which is why the state had recommended the sentence that it did, including the opportunity for Brouillard to reduce his minimum time behind bars by up to a year.
Attorney John Bresaw, who represented Brouillard, said his client was in court Friday to “take responsibility,” which he added should be a mitigating factor in sentencing.
Brouillard understands the Paonessa family’s pain, said Bresaw, but also that there was nothing Brouillard could do or say “to fix that.”
“This is not a situation where Marc wanted to harm somebody,” said Bresaw. “Marc was only trying to help his friend.” The remark drew a reaction from several people on Paonessa’s side of the courtroom.
“He (Brouillard) didn’t really want to do it but he did it and he’s here to own it,” said Bresaw, who asked that Brouillard be given a sentence of between 3 and 10 years.
Two people spoke in support of Brouillard, saying he had much to offer society and Brouillard himself also addressed the court.
“We both had a moment of weakness,” Brouillard said before extending his “deepest regards” to Paonessa’s family.
“I wish every day I could trade places with Ben,” he said, so that Paonessa’s children “didn’t have to wake up each day without a father.”
Skinner said Brouillard didn’t “help” Paonessa by getting him fentanyl; instead he could have helped him by getting him treatment for his addiction, but didn’t.
Leonard told Brouillard that she agreed with the state’s sentencing recommendation and the rationale behind it.
“You were not in relapse, you were selling drugs for profit,” Leonard told Brouillard, adding she also found it “troubling” that Brouillard had been in substance-abuse court.