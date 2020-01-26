LACONIA -- For the third time, prosecutors with the Attorney General’s office have been granted an extension to seek an indictment against a murder suspect.
Belknap County Presiding Justice James D. O’Neill III most recently gave the state until March 19 to formally accuse Hassan Ali Sapry, of Laconia, in the death of Wilfred Guzman, Sr.
Sapry, now 22, was arrested April 26 after being found by police hiding at his parents' Laconia home. He has pleaded not guilty and remains held without bail.
In December, Judge O’Neill granted the Attorney General’s office its third request to extend the deadline for seeking a murder indictment against Sapry.
Superior Court rules mandate the dismissal of charges against a defendant when an indictment is not returned within 90 days of a criminal complaint being filed.
On April 29, Assistant Attorney General John J. Kennedy filed a second-degree murder charge against Sapry, alleging that he recklessly caused the death of Guzman, 57, under circumstancing manifesting an extreme indifference to the value of human life by inflicting blunt and sharp force trauma to the victim’s head on April 17, 2019.
In asking that the time line for presenting the case to a grand jury for indictment be extended until mid-March, Senior Assistant Attorney General Danielle Sakowski wrote that both sides believe the request was in the best interest of all parties.
“The defendant has represented that he is currently investigating certain issues in this case and once that is complete, the state believes that follow up investigation by the state may be necessary in order to determine the direction that a trial in this case may go,” Sakowski wrote.
Sapry has asked that the state not move forward with presenting the case to a grand jury while the investigation continues.
Were the court not inclined to grant the extension, the prosecutor requested that the judge allow the state to present “specific information about discussion with defense counsel as to why additional investigation by the parties was needed.”
Guzman’s body was discovered at 57 Blueberry Lane, Apt. #16, at Perley Pond Townhouses after city police responded to a welfare check request from a family member.
Defense Attorney Mark Sisti of Chichester, who has taken over representing Sapry from the public defender’s office, assented to the state’s request for more time. Sapry has waived his right to a speedy trial.