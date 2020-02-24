A Gilmanton man apprehended last month after police said he pistol-whipped a man and then holed up in a Laconia apartment is facing multiple felony charges.
Nicholas Perriera, 32, is alleged to have accosted a man police say was known to him in the area of the Gale Memorial Library in Laconia, on the afternoon of Jan. 6.
According to Laconia Police Chief Matt Canfield, the victim reported that the suspect had aimed a gun at him and attempted to shoot him, but apparently hit the release, dropping the loaded magazine onto the ground, at which point the suspect began beating and pistol-whipping him.
The victim sustained lacerations to his forehead, face and right hand but did not require medical treatment. Canfield said the victim reported the crime and named Perriera as the ski-mask-wearing assailant. A citizen picked up the loaded magazine and turned it in to police, police said.
A Belknap County grand jury that met Feb. 13 returned indictments. One charges Perriera with first-degree assault, accusing him of knowingly striking the 29-year-old victim in the face with a pistol, a deadly weapon, resulting in bodily injury.
Perriera was also indicted on a charge of being a felon in possession of a dangerous weapon, having previously been convicted of drug possession in Belknap County Superior Court in March 2017.
The grand jury also handed up a special felony charge of being an armed career criminal. The indictment details that Perriera has prior convictions in California for second-degree burglary in 2009 and assault with a deadly weapon in 2014.
If Perriera is found guilty of being an armed career criminal he would face a minimum mandatory sentence of 10 years in prison. State law prohibits that sentence being served concurrently with any other sanction imposed by a court. If convicted of using a deadly weapon during a first-degree assault, Perriera could face a maximum sentence of 20 years of imprisonment.
After police learned of the Laconia incident, an officer spotted Perriera, who fled, police said. The officer did not give chase as Perriera was allegedly armed. Police later observed Perriera run into an apartment building at the corner of Dixon and Avery streets, which was not his residence, police said.
“Our concern was that he is a felon and known to be armed,” Canfield said. Laconia police obtained a warrant for Perriera’s arrest and a warrant to search the apartment where police said he attempted to hide out.
City police called for assistance from the regional SWAT team about 6 p.m.
When Perriera refused to obey commands to come out via a public address system used by police, or to respond to multiple calls to his cell phone, tear gas canisters were fired through the windows, but the suspect did not surrender, according to police.
Police ultimately breached the front door and used a robot equipped with a video camera to search the apartment. Perriera was ultimately discovered hiding beneath a cabinet and was taken into custody without further incident about 9:30 p.m., police said.
During the standoff, police evacuated other residents of the apartment building and moved a crowd of onlookers back from the scene. Canfield said police suggested residents of abutting buildings voluntarily evacuate, despite the bitter cold. No injuries were reported.
“This was a very good conclusion to a very violent crime and was the resolution we were looking for,” Canfield said after Perriera was taken into custody.