LACONIA – Police rousted at least 15 transients from a house in a south-end city neighborhood early Monday morning, and seven face criminal charges.
Police Chief Matt Canfield said the raid resulted from months of surveillance for alleged drug dealing and reports of other crimes.
“The place was so bad it smelled of urine from the outside,” Canfield said, adding that the 55 Cottage St. house and unattached garaged were subsequently condemned by the code enforcement officer.
Canfield said the triggering point for a warrant occurred on Sept. 15 when transient David Bickford, 26, allegedly pointed a handgun at the face of a victim in the garage and was subsequently arrested in a car stop. He was charged with one count of being a felon in possession of and handgun.
Also recovered in the traffic stop were 50 grams of heroin/fentanyl, scales, and methamphetamine.
In Monday’s raid, six of the 15 people in the home, including the only legal resident, face charges ranging from possession of fentanyl to forgery.
Charged were Stephen Anderson, 27, transient, for possession of fentanyl; Abigayle Chase, 25, 55 Cottage St., for possession of fentanyl; Mandee Greene, 28, transient, for bench warrants; Kristen Paul, 25, transient, for bench warrants ; Paul Millaney, 34, transient, for being wanted in another jurisdiction; and Heather Paul, 29 for resisting arrest, forgery, and bench warrants.
Canfield said police also recovered nearly 50 bicycles or parts of bicycles. The city has recently seen a rash of bicycle thefts, according to Lt. Christopher Noyes.
He said that so far this year, 900 bicycles have been reported stolen, which is more than five times the number reported stolen in 2019.