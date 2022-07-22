WORCESTER, Mass. — A Winchester landlord who, with his brother, operates companies and apartments marketed to Lowell and Fitchburg college students, pleaded not guilty in Worcester Superior Court on Wednesday to charges alleging he violated the Massachusetts Clean Air Act due to the handling of asbestos, according to state Attorney General Maura Healey.

Christopher L. "Christie" DeRosa, 68, entered not guilty pleas for himself, and on behalf of his New Hampshire companies, Greenscape Property & Building Construction Services LLC and Greenscape Property and Building LLC, to six counts each of violating the Clean Air Act in connection with "illegally demolishing, storing, and transporting asbestos waste at a multi-family residence in Fitchburg," Healey said.